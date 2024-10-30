Kolkata Metro to operate 8 special trains Thursday night for Kali Puja

Kolkata, Oct 30 (PTI) To facilitate the visit of devotees to the famed Dakshineswar and Kalighat temples on Kali Puja night on October 31, Kolkata Metro will operate eight special trains in both directions on the Dakshineswar-New Garia route (Blue Line) between 9.40 pm and 11 pm, officials said.

The eight trains — four each in both routes — will operate at an interval of 20 minutes, Kolkata Metro said in a statement.

While four trains will run from Kavi Subhas (New Garia) at 10 pm, 10.20 pm,10:40 pm and 11 pm, from the Dakshineswar side, the trains will operate at 9.48 pm, 10.08 pm, 10.28 pm and 10:48 pm.

While the historic Dakshineswar temple is located in the northern suburbs, the Kalighat temple, considered one of the shakti peeths (shakti cult), is situated in the city's southern part.

Throughout the day, Metro will operate 198 services (99 UP & 99 DN) on October 31 (Thursday) instead of 292 services in the Blue line.

In the Green Line-1 (Sealdah-Sector V), Metro will run 90 (45 East-bound and 45 West-bound) services instead of 106 daily services.

Services in Green Line-2 (Howrah Maidan-Esplanade), Purple Line (Joka-Majerhat) and Orange Line (New Garia-Ruby) will remain unchanged on that day. PTI SUS MNB