Kolkata Metro to operate extended services on Durga Puja days

Kolkata: To cope with the festive rush during Durga Puja, the Metro Railway Kolkata will operate 248 services, extending till 4 am, on October 10 and October 11 in the North-South corridor, an official said.

Trains will run from 12:55 pm to 1:02 am and from 3:38 am to 4 am on the Dakshineswar-New Garia stretch on the days of ‘Saptami’ and ‘Astami-Navami’, he said.

On the day of ‘Dashami’ (October 12), 174 services will be operated from 1 pm to midnight.

Heralding the start of the festival on ‘Sasthi’ (October 9), the Kolkata Metro will run 288 services from 6:50 am till midnight, the official said.

In the Green Line – 1 (Sector V to Sealdah), the Metro authorities will run 64 services on ‘Saptami-Ashtami/Navami’, 48 services on ‘Dashami’ and 106 services on ‘Sasthi’.

In the Green Line – 2 (Howrah Maidan to Esplanade), 118 services will be operated on ‘Saptami-Ashtami/Navami’ and 80 services on ‘Dashami’, the official said.

On ‘Sasthi’, the Kolkata Metro will run 118 services in the corridor, parts of which are under river Ganga .