Kolkata Metro to operate more trains on New Year's Eve

Kolkata, Dec 30 (PTI) Kolkata Metro will operate eight additional services on the Blue Line on December 31 to facilitate commuters on New Year's Eve, when large crowds are expected across the city for celebrations.

Four additional UP and four DN services will be run for the convenience of passengers, an official said.

Every year, thousands of people throng Park Street, Camac Street and Esplanade to usher in the New Year.

The special services will be operated between Dakshineswar and Shahid Khudiram (Birji), with one additional service up to Dum Dum from Shahid Khudiram, the official said.

Normal metro services on the other line will continue as scheduled, he said. PTI SUS SOM