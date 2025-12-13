Kolkata Metro to roll out direct airport–New Garia services on trial basis

Kolkata, Dec 13 (PTI) Bringing relief to commuters, especially air travellers at the city airport, Metro Railway Kolkata will introduce direct services from Jai Hind Bimanbandar (airport) station to Shahid Khudiram station (New Garia) via Noapara from December 15, a Metro Railway spokesperson said on Saturday.

Currently, Metro services are operational on the Jai Hind Bimanbandar–Noapara stretch, known as the Yellow Line, and the Dakshineswar–Shahid Khudiram stretch, known as the Blue Line.

From December 15, on an experimental basis, two direct Metro services — one during morning peak hours and another late in the evening — will operate on weekdays from Monday to Friday between Jai Hind Bimanbandar and Shahid Khudiram stations.

Noapara, the terminal station of the Yellow Line and the third station from the Dakshineswar end on the Blue Line, currently facilitates interchange between the two corridors.

Commuters availing the two new services from Jai Hind Bimanbandar station and willing to go to places like Esplanade, Kalighat, Mahanayak Uttam Kumar (Tollygunge) or Shahid Khudiram (Birji/Garia) won't have to change trains at Noapara station, the spokesperson added.

The first direct service from Jai Hind Bimanbandar to Shahid Khudiram will depart at 9.36 am, while the second service will leave at 9 pm, he added. PTI SUS MNB