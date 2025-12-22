Kolkata Metro to run late-night services on Blue Line on Christmas

Kolkata, Dec 22 (PTI) For the convenience of commuters on Christmas, Metro Railway Kolkata will operate late night services on the Blue Line (Dakshineswar–Shahid Khudiram), officials said on Monday.

The last train from Shahid Khudiram (Birji) to Dumdum will leave at 10.30 pm and the last service from Dakshineswar to leave at 10.23 pm, authorities added.

At 10:20 pm the last services will leave from Shahid Khudiram for Dakshineswar (instead of 9.33 pm), it added.

The first train on the Blue Line will be at 6.50 am on December 25, which is a holiday.

A total of 224 services (112 UP and 112 DN) will be operated along the entire corridor, compared to 272 services on normal weekdays.

In the green line (Howrah Maidan-Salt Lake Sector V) Metro will operate 201 services (101 UP and 100 DN) from 6:39 am to 10.20 pm instead of 228 daily services. PTI SUS MNB