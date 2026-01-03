Kolkata Metro to run more trains on Blue, Green line on Sundays in January

Kolkata, Jan 3 (PTI) Metro Railway Kolkata will run more trains on Sundays in January for the benefit of commuters, an official statement said.

In the Blue line (Dakshineswar-Shahid Khudiram) the metro railway will run 160 (80 up and 80 down) services on Sunday instead of 130.

The first train in the blue line will start at 9 am, and the last service will start at 9.33 pm from Shahid Khudiram for Dakshineswar and 9.44 pm from Sahid Khudiram to Dum Dum.

In the Green line (Howra Maidan-Salt Lake Sector V) the metro railway will runs 124 (62 up and 62 down) services on Sunday instead of 108, it said.

The first train will start from Howrah Maidan at 9 am and 9.02 am from Salt Lake Sector V. The last train will start at 9.55 pm, it said. PTI SUS RG