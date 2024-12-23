Kolkata Metro to run night services on Christmas

Kolkata, Dec 23 (PTI) Kolkata Metro will run the last train from New Garia to Dumdum (Blue Line) at 11pm on Christmas night (December 25), instead of the usual 10 pm, to accommodate thousands of revellers, mostly headed to Park Street.

Advertisment

"The last train from Dakshineswar will similarly leave the station at 10.53 pm for New Garia (Kavi Subhas)," Metro Railway said in a statement on Monday, adding that the services will run at 7-minute intervals from 3 pm to 8 pm," a statement said.

"For the convenience of all who will be visiting Park Street and adjoining areas on Christmas, Metro is going to operate late-night services on the Blue Line. The services will start from 6.50 am on that day," it added.

"A total of 224 services (112 UP and 112 DN) will be operated over the entire stretch of this corridor," the statement said.

Advertisment

Over the years, Park Street has turned out to be one of the top destinations for Christmas celebrations in the city as thousands of revellers turn up.

On Green Line-1 (Sealdah-Sector V), Metro will operate 90 services from 6.55 am to 9.40 pm at an interval of 20 minutes instead of the usual 106 daily services.

Normal services will be available on Green Line-2 (Howrah Maidan-Esplanade), Purple Line (Joka-Majerhat), and Orange Line (New Garia-Ruby Crossing) on that day, it added. PTI SUS MNB