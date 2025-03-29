Kolkata Metro to run slightly fewer services on Eid

Kolkata, Mar 29 (PTI) Kolkata Metro will run slightly fewer services along the North-South and Sealdah-Sector 5 routes on Eid-ul-Fitr, which is scheduled to be celebrated on March 31, it said in a statement.

A total of 236 services (118 Up and 118 Down) will be run along the North-South corridor between Dakshineswar and New Garia instead of the normal 262 run normally on weekdays.

Along the Sealdah-Sector 5 stretch of the East-West corridor, 90 services (45 Up and 45 Down) will be run instead of 106 (53 Up and 53 Down) run on other normal working Mondays, the statement said.

The special night services on the North-South corridor will be available from Kavi Subhash and Dumdum stations at the usual timing of 10.40 pm.

Normal services will be available in other sections. PTI SUS ACD