Kolkata Metro to run special trains on North-South Line at 11 pm on weekdays

Kolkata, May 24 (PTI) The Kolkata Metro will run a special night service from Friday on its North-South Line, a statement said.

The service will be run between Kavi Subhash station in New Garia and Dakshineswar station on an experimental basis on weekdays, it said.

Trains from both directions will leave the terminal stations at 11 pm, it added "The trains will stop at all stations. One ticket counter will remain open at each station," the statement said.

At present, the last train leaves the terminal Dakshineswar station at 9.28 pm and the Kavi Subhas station at 9.40 pm.

A Kolkata Metro official said there will be no service between the earlier last train and the 11 pm special train.