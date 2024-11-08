Kolkata Metro to start services on Blue Line at 7 am this Sunday

Kolkata, Nov 8 (PTI) The Kolkata Metro will start services on the Blue Line at 7 am this Sunday, for which it will run eight additional services, to help candidates appearing for a recruitment test being conducted by the West Bengal Public Service Commission, a statement said.

Usually, services on the Blue Line that connects Dakshineswar to New Garia begin at 9 am on Sundays.

A total of 138 services will be run this Sunday, instead of the usual 130, the statement said.

During the first two hours, trains will be run at 30-minute intervals. From 9 am, the usual services would resume, it said.

The WBPSC will conduct the clerkship (part I) examination on that day. PTI SUS SOM