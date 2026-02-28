Kolkata Metro to start services on Dol in afternoon

Kolkata, Feb 28 (PTI) Kolkata Metro will operate a curtailed schedule on the occasion of Doljatra on March 3, with services beginning only in the afternoon after the festivities, a statement said on Saturday.

On the Blue Line, 60 services will be available instead of the usual 272. The first trains will leave the terminal stations at 2.30 pm.

On the Green Line, 45 services will be operated instead of 228. The first train will depart from Howrah Maidan at 3 pm, while the first service from Salt Lake Sector V will leave at 3.02 pm.

The Yellow Line will see 44 services, with the first train from Noapara leaving at 2.38 pm, and the first departure from Jai Hind Bimanbandar at 3 pm.

On the Purple Line, 38 services will run instead of 84. The first service will depart from Joka at 2.40 pm and from Majerhat at 3.04 pm.

Similarly, on the Orange Line, 28 services will be operated. The first train will leave Kavi Subhash at 2.30 pm, while the first departure from Beleghata will be at 3 pm.

In West Bengal, Holi is celebrated as Doljatra, marked by the worship of Goddess Radha and Lord Krishna, a day ahead of the festival of colours celebrated in many other parts of the country. PTI SUS SOM