Kolkata Metro to start train services on weekends on Noapara-Airport route

Kolkata, Sep 11 (PTI) Train services on the new Noapara-Airport corridor of the Metro Railway Kolkata will now be available on Saturdays and Sundays as well, a spokesperson of the rapid transit system said on Thursday.

The ‘Yellow Line’ – Noapara (Baranagar)-Jai Hind Biman Bandar (airport) – was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with two other stretches on August 22.

"In view of the preference of passengers to travel along this (6.77 km) stretch, Metro Railway has decided to operate services on Saturdays and Sundays from this week (September 13-14) as well between Noapara and Jai Hind Biman Bandar stations," he said.

The number of passengers travelling on this stretch crossed the 7,000 mark on September 8, the spokesperson said.

On Saturdays, services on the ‘Yellow Line’ will be available from 7.35 am to 8.32 pm, and from 8.35 am to 8.22 pm on Sundays. PTI SUS RBT