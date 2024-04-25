Kolkata Metro to start trial runs along Ruby-Beleghata stretch

Kolkata, Apr 25 (PTI) Metro Railway authorities will initiate trial runs on the extended stretch of the Orange Line, spanning from Ruby crossing to Beleghata station along E M Bypass, from Saturday.

Presently, commercial services operate between New Garia to Ruby Crossing stretch of this corridor, covering a distance of 5.4 km and encompassing five stations - Kavi Subhash, Satyajit Ray, Jyotirindra Nandi, Kavi Sukanta, and Hemanta Mukhopadhyay.

With this extension, commuters will have the convenience of interchanging from the Blue Line (Dakshineswar-New Garia) to the Orange Line and vice versa at Kavi Subhash station, they added.

The trial run on the extended Orange Line aims to assess readiness for commencing commercial services from Kavi Subhash to Beleghata stretch in the near future, Metro Railway said in a statement.

The extended stretch from Hemanta Mukhopadhyay to Beleghata spans 4.39 km and includes four stations - VIP Bazar, Ritwik Ghatak, Barun Sengupta, and Beleghata.

On April 27, one empty rake will be utilised to conduct the trial run on both UP and DN lines. Recently, the Commissioner of Railway Safety inspected this stretch and provided several suggestions regarding infrastructure improvements. PTI SUS MNB