Kolkata Metro will operate 236 services on Blue line on Laxmi Puja day instead of 272: Official

Kolkata, Oct 5 (PTI) Metro Railway Kolkata will operate 236 (118 UP and DN each) services on the Blue Line on Laxmi Puja (Monday) instead of the normal 272, officials said.

Laxmi Puja, celebrated on a full moon night, is a major festival in West Bengal, observed a week after Durga Puja Saptami.

In a statement, Metro said the first service will be from Noapara (Bonhooghly) to Sahid Khudiram (Birji) at 6:50 am.

The first service from Sahid Khudiram to Dakshineswar will be at 6.54 am.

From Dakshineswar, the first train for Shahid Khudiram will leave at 6.55 am, while the first train from Mahanayak Uttam Kumar (Tollygunge) for Dakshineswar will also leave at 6.55 am.

The last service from Dakshineswar to Shahid Khudiram will be at 9:28 pm, while from Shahid Khudiram to Dakshineswar it will be at 9:33 pm.

The last services from Shahid Khudiram for Dumdum will be at 9:43 pm.

Normal services will continue on all other Metro routes — the Green Line (Howrah Maidan–Salt Lake Sector V), Yellow Line (Noapara–Jai Hind Bimanbandar), Purple Line (Joka–Taratala), and Orange Line (Kavi Subhash–Beleghata).

The Blue Line, the city’s oldest and most heavily used metro corridor, connects the northern and southern ends of Kolkata, and carries the maximum number of passengers on a daily basis. PTI SUS MNB