Kolkata Metro's Blue Line hit after man jumps on tracks

Kolkata, Feb 22 (PTI) Services on the Kolkata Metro's Blue Line were disrupted for around 30 minutes on Sunday after a passenger jumped in front of an approaching train at the Tollygunge station, officials said.

The incident happened at 4.20 pm when a male passenger, aged between 25 and 30 years, leapt onto the down line as the train was entering the station, they said.

Train services were suspended immediately, leading to disruption on the corridor, they added.

Normal operations resumed across the entire Dakshineswar-Sahid Khudiram route around 4.50 pm, officials said.

The passenger was rescued and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately known. PTI SUS SOM