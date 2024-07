Kolkata, Jul 31 (PTI) Starting August 5, Kolkata Metro will increase the number of trains on its Orange Line (New Garia-Ruby More stretch), operating five days a week from Monday to Friday.

Currently, 48 trains operate five days a week on the Orange Line. This will increase to 74 trains from August 5, running on an experimental basis, officials said.

Services on this route will not be available on Saturdays and Sundays, they added. PTI SUS MNB