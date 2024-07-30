Kolkata Metro's Orange Line to operate more trains

Kolkata, Jul 30 (PTI) After introduction in mid-March this year, Kolkata's Metro Railway will operate more trains on its Orange Line (New Garia-Ruby More stretch) from August 5.

Besides, the service hours on this stretch will also be extended, the Metro Railway said in a statement on Tuesday.

From the present 48 trains running five days a week - between Monday and Friday - the number of Metro trains on the stretch (part of Orange Line) will go up to 74 from August 5.

Thirty-seven pairs of trains in both UP and DN sections will run at an interval of 20 minutes from that day, the statement said.

At present, 24 pairs of trains in both UP and DN sections are being run daily from Monday to Friday on the Orange Line.

The statement said the services would be available on Saturdays too.

To bring more comfort to commuters, service hours on this stretch will also be extended - from 8 am from both ends instead of 9 am.

Last services from these two terminal stations will be available at 8 pm instead of 4:40 pm currently. PTI