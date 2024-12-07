Kolkata Metro's top brass inspects under-construction section of Orange Line

Kolkata, Nov 7 (PTI) Kolkata Metro's General Manager P Uday Kumar Reddy on Saturday inspected the Chingrighata-Sector 5 section of the Orange Line, which is inching towards completion.

The section, which will link the IT hub of Sector 5 to the southern fringes of the city, is expected to be complete by mid-2025, an official said.

Reddy held a tolly inspection from the Gour Kishore Ghosh station at Chingrighata to the IT Centre station in Sector 5, the Kolkata Metro said in a statement.

He particularly focused on the platforms, mezzanine floors, and entry and exit gates, it said.

He was accompanied by senior Metro Railway and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) officials.

There are three stations on this stretch -- Gour Kishore Ghosh, Nalban and IT Centre, which is adjacent to the Sector 5 metro station of the East-West Metro. The Orange Line is at present operational between New Garia and the Ruby Crossing, and all works have been completed from Ruby Crossing to Metropolitan.

Construction is at present underway between Metropolitan and airport via New Town.

The Kolkata Metro is eyeing mid-2025 to operationalise the Ruby-Sector 5 section, which will benefit daily commuters to the IT hub and also reduce traffic congestion on the EM Bypass-Salt Lake Bypass stretch.

During the inspection, Reddy also checked the emergency staircases of the stations and passenger amenities. PTI SUS SOM