Kolkata Metro's Yellow Line undergoes CRS inspection ahead of inauguration

Kolkata, Aug 16 (PTI) Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) Sumeet Singhal on Saturday inspected the Kolkata Metro's Yellow Line, which will connect the airport to the city.

The Noapara-Jai Hind (airport) section of the line is expected to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 22, according to Union minister Sukanta Majumdar.

The CRS approval is mandatory for any new railway project in the country.

CRS (NF Circle) Singhal inspected the Dum Dum Cantonment-Jai Hind stretch of the Yellow Line, a metro spokesperson said.

Senior metro officials, including Principal Chief Engineer Anuj Mittal, were present during this inspection, he said.

Singhal inspected the tracks and emergency response features of train operation. He also conducted a trolley inspection, the spokesperson said.

"The CRS expressed satisfaction with the readiness of the completed section for passenger services," he added.

The 7-km section has four stations -- Noapara, Dumdum Cantonment, Jessore Road and Jai Hind. At Noapara, the Yellow Line connects with the Blue Line, the oldest metro railway project in the country. PTI SUS SOM