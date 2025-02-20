Kolkata: Murder case lodged against unidentified persons over death of 3 family members

Kolkata, Feb 20 (PTI) Police have lodged a murder case against unidentified persons in connection with the death of two women at a building in the eastern part of Kolkata’s Tangra area, an officer said on Thursday.

The two women and a teenage girl of a family were found dead inside their house, while three other members were injured after their car crashed into a Metro Rail pillar in the city on Wednesday, police said.

"A murder case has been lodged against unidentified persons. We are investigating the matter," the officer told PTI.

Another police team was probing into the accident of the vehicle near Abhishikta crossing on EM Bypass in which the two brothers along with a minor boy were trying to "flee", he said.

The police came to know about the deaths in the house from one of the three injured occupants of the car.

The family, which used to operate a tannery business, was in financial difficulties, the officer said.

Forensic experts have reached the Tangra house and are collecting evidence, he said.

"They are collecting samples mainly from the dining room and the bathroom area where bloodstains were discovered yesterday," he said.

The bodies of the two women and the teenage girl were sent to NRS Hospital for post-mortem on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the health condition of the three persons injured in the car crash was stable following two surgeries at a private hospital in the city, the officer said. PTI SCH RBT