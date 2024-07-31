Kolkata: Nepalese bar dancer found dead, boyfriend missing

Kolkata, Jul 31 (PTI) A 24-year-old Nepalese woman, who worked as a dancer at a bar in Kolkata, was found dead in her flat on Wednesday, police said.

Her live-in partner went missing after the body was found in the flat in the Tiljala area, they said.

Her younger sister, who lives in Bangalore, informed the woman's neighbours in Tiljala about getting a call from the live-in partner in the afternoon, police said.

"She claimed the man told her that her sister died by suicide by hanging herself. Soon after that, the man switched off his mobile phone and fled," an officer said, adding that the neighbours informed the police.

A search is underway for the missing boyfriend of the deceased woman, he said.

"It is being investigated whether she committed suicide or was murdered. It is prima-facie believed that the woman has died by suicide going by the injury marks on her neck," he added.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination, police said. PTI SCH SOM