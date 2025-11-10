Kolkata on high alert after Delhi blast, security tightened across city

Kolkata, Nov 10 (PTI) A high alert was issued in Kolkata on Monday following the deadly blast in New Delhi, with police tightening security and increasing vigil across all police stations, Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma said.

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a car near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi on Monday evening killing at least eight people.

According to police sources, Lalbazar, the headquarters of Kolkata Police, directed all police stations within its jurisdiction to remain on heightened alert, particularly those near metro stations.

"Instructions have also been issued to intensify naka checking and maintain strict surveillance on all entry and exit routes to the city," Verma said.

Another officer with West Bengal Police said similar alerts have been sent to all district superintendents of police and local police stations to step up security and remain vigilant.

"We have tightened security in and around Eden Gardens and the hotel where the international cricketers are staying for the India-South Africa Test scheduled later this week," the officer said. PTI SCH MNB