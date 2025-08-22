Kolkata: PM takes Metro ride after inaugurating Airport-Noapara route with schoolchildren

Kolkata, Aug 22 (PTI) After inaugurating three Metro stretches in Kolkata, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took a ride on the brand new 6-km Jai Hind Biman Bandar-Noapara route, boarding the train at Jessore Road station.

While travelling, Modi interacted with schoolchildren and posed for photographs with them.

He then travelled to the Jai Hind Biman Bandar (city airport) station, where he was shown around the facilities, before returning to Jessore Road station.

The distance between the airport station and Jessore Road station is around 2 km.

He was accompanied by West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya, Union minister Sukanta Majumdar and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari during the inauguration programme. PTI SUS MNB