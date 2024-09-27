Kolkata poised to lead semiconductor revolution in India: Mamata

Kolkata, Sep 27 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said Kolkata is poised to lead the semiconductor revolution in India.

In a post on X, she stated, "Kolkata is set to LEAD the semiconductor revolution in India!" She attributed this potential to the "relentless efforts" of the state to engage with emerging technologies and attract investments.

"Fulfilling our aspirations of Biswa Bangla, the semiconductor facility may emerge to be a great multi-material fab for national security. A latest tweet by the Government of India yesterday also corroborates this. We are grateful to the US government and the corporate world for their overtures", she posted.

She expressed her confidence that "Bengal will make its mark on the world map once again!" PTI DC MNB