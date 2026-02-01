Kolkata Police announces helpline, special measures for Madhyamik examinees

Kolkata, Feb 1 (PTI) Ahead of the Matric (Madhyamik) examinations beginning Monday, Kolkata Police has announced special arrangements, including a dedicated helpline number, to ensure that examinees can reach their centres smoothly and safely.

The class 10 final exam, being conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, will conclude on February 12. Around 9.85 lakh students are expected to appear for the exams this year.

"To avoid any inconvenience to students, a helpline (9432610039) has been activated. On receiving a call, police personnel and officers will reach the spot and extend all possible assistance," a senior police officer said on Sunday.

To ensure smooth traffic movement during examination hours, police have imposed a complete ban on the movement of goods-carrying vehicles across the city from 6 am to noon.

He said traffic guards have been instructed to prioritise the movement of examinees and intervene promptly in case of congestion or delays.

Police stations and traffic guards have been put on high alert throughout the examination period, the officer said.

"Officers have been asked to help students in every possible way -- from escorting them to centres if they are delayed to assisting those who may have forgotten their admit cards," he said.

Police have also arranged for ambulances to be stationed at key road intersections.

"If any examinee falls ill, immediate arrangements will be made to take the student to the nearest hospital," he said.

Meanwhile, autorickshaw, taxi and app-based cab operators have assured cooperation.

Representatives of app-cab and bike unions said that rides booked by Madhyamik candidates will not be cancelled if passengers identify themselves as examinees and seek assistance in reaching their centres. PTI SCH MNB