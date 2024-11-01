Kolkata Police arrest 292 people, seize over 500kg of banned firecrackers

Kolkata: Kolkata Police arrested 292 people for bursting banned firecrackers and disorderly conduct from different parts of the city, an officer said on Friday.

The police also seized over 500 kg of banned firecrackers on Thursday, the officer said.

Kali Puja and Diwali were celebrated in West Bengal on Thursday, with colourful lights and decorated pandals creating a festive spirit across the state.

Kolkata police till midnight Thursday arrested 117 people for bursting banned firecrackers and another 175 for disorderly conduct, they said.

"This kind of checking and arrest would continue even today and for a couple of days to keep a tab on such kind of menace," the IPS officer told PTI.

Kolkata Police had till Wednesday arrested 68 people and seized nearly 4,000 kg of banned fireworks from different parts of the city, he said.