Kolkata Police arrest 45 people for bursting illegal firecrackers, disorderly conduct on Kali Puja

NewsDrum Desk
Kolkata, Oct 20 (PTI) Kolkata Police arrested 45 persons for bursting illegal fireworks and disorderly conduct on Kali Puja evening on Monday, an official said.

The police said in a statement that 29 persons were arrested for disorderly conduct till 8 pm on the Diwali evening.

The Kolkata Police also apprehended 16 others for bursting firecrackers beyond the permissible limit from different parts of the metropolis, it said.

The city police have deployed a large number of personnel to keep tab on disorderly conduct and bursting of illegal fireworks to abide by the norms set out by the courts. PTI BSM AMR ACD