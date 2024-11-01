Kolkata Police arrest 601 people, seize over 700 kg of banned firecrackers

Kolkata: Kolkata Police arrested 601 people for bursting banned firecrackers and disorderly conduct in the last 24 hours till Friday morning, an officer said.

The police also seized over 700 kg of banned firecrackers, 79.4 litre of liquor and prosecuted over 800 people for violating traffic rules from different parts of the city during the period, he added.

Kali Puja and Diwali were celebrated in West Bengal on Thursday, with colourful lights and decorated pandals creating a festive spirit across the state.

Police till 7 am of Friday arrested 265 people for bursting firecrackers, 328 for disorderly conduct and another eight for gambling, a Kolkata Police statement said.

A total of 717.8 kg of banned fireworks were also seized during this period, it said.

The Kolkata Traffic Police prosecuted 296 bikers and 93 pillion riders for riding without helmet, 93 for rash driving, 90 for drunken driving and 196 others, it added.

"This kind of checking and arrest would continue even today and for a couple of days to keep a tab on such kind of menace," the IPS officer told PTI.

Kolkata Police had till Wednesday arrested 68 people and seized nearly 4,000 kg of banned fireworks from different parts of the city, he said.