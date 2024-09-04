Kolkata Police arrest two persons for molesting woman at birthday party

Kolkata, Sept 4 (PTI) Police on Wednesday arrested two persons, including a Non-Resident Indian (NRI), for allegedly molesting a singer at a five-star hotel here.

The incident took place on Tuesday night when the singer was attending a friend’s birthday party at the hotel, police said.

According to a senior police officer, the singer lodged a complaint at Pragati Maidan police station, alleging that the two accused — one of whom holds Italian citizenship and the other is a local resident — touched her inappropriately inside the hotel.

The complaint also alleged that the accused attempted to molest other women present at the party.

"The two have been arrested, and an investigation is ongoing," the officer said.