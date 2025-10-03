Kolkata Police arrests 127 people, book 1,993 for traffic violations

Kolkata, Oct 3 (PTI) Kolkata Police arrested 127 people for defying the law during the Durga Puja festivities, an officer said.

A total of 127 people were arrested on Maha Nabami or Wednesday night for indecent behaviour, driving after consuming alcohol, reckless driving, the officer said on Thursday.

Kolkata Police also booked 1,993 people for various traffic violations, such as riding without helmet, triple riding, he said.

To manage large crowds and ensure public safety during this year's Durga Puja celebrations, Kolkata Police deployed over 5,000 personnel across the city and adjoining areas under its jurisdiction, along with civic volunteers. PTI SCH RG