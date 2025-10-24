Kolkata Police arrests 132 people for various offences, 365 booked for traffic violations

Kolkata, Oct 24 (PTI) Kolkata Police on Friday said it arrested 132 individuals for various offences, including disorderly conduct and discharging fireworks.

According to a police statement, 122 people were arrested for disorderly conduct and 10 for bursting prohibited fireworks on Thursday.

During the operation, police also seized 3.7 kg of banned fireworks and 4.2 litres of illicit liquor.

In a parallel drive, the traffic wing prosecuted 365 offenders for different violations — 75 riders and 44 pillion riders were booked for not wearing helmets, 71 for rash driving, and 65 for drunken driving, while 110 others faced action for miscellaneous offences. PTI BSM RG