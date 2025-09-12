Kolkata Police arrests 3 persons with firearms

Kolkata, Sep 12 (PTI) Kolkata Police arrested three persons with firearms in connection with violence in Anandapur's Gulshan Colony, an officer said on Friday.

The arrests followed Thursday evening's incident when a group of miscreants went on a rampage in Gulshan Colony, vandalising bikes and shops while brandishing firearms and sharp weapons.

Locals alleged that miscreants also fired several rounds in the air. CCTV footage of the incident has been recovered, police said.

Police also released pictures of the three miscreants and the seized arms on the microblogging site X.

Acting on credible inputs, the Detective department picked up two suspects from the Entally police station area on September 12. A country-made firearm and two live cartridges were seized from their possession.

In a parallel operation, another person from Gulshan Colony was apprehended from the Narkeldanga police station area with an improvised 7 mm pistol and two live cartridges.

Two separate cases have been registered under the Arms Act, the officials said.