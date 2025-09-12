Kolkata Police ASI dies after being electrocuted in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Sep 12 (PTI) An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Kolkata Police was electrocuted while replacing an inverter battery at his home here on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred in Bakwa village of the Bansdih area when ASI Ritesh Kumar Singh (32), who was on leave, came in contact with live current and was severely injured, they said.

His family rushed him to the community health centre in Bansdih from where he was referred to the district hospital. There he died during treatment, police said.

Police reached the spot upon receiving information and sent the body for post-mortem. PTI COR KIS SMV OZ OZ