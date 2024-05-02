Kolkata Police bans laser light shows near airport after pilots complain of blinding effect

Kolkata, May 2 (PTI) In response to pilots' complaints about laser beams causing blinding effects and distractions near Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here, the Bidhannagar police commissionerate prohibited their usage in the vicinity, a senior officer said on Thursday.

Any person or entity found violating the order will face legal consequences and could face imprisonment for up to six months, a fine of up to Rs 1,000, or both, he said.

The prohibition targets various establishments like banquets, hotels, restaurants, clubs, and housing societies near the airport, where laser beams are often used during celebrations, causing nuisance and posing a distraction to pilots, he added.

"Several banquets, hotels, restaurants, clubs, and housing societies have come up in and around the jurisdiction of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport wherein a lot of lights including laser beams are used during the celebration of marriages, parties, and different events which is a source of nuisance in general and cause of vision distraction to the pilots in particular," the prohibitory order issued by the Bidhannagar Police said.

The order applies to the free flight zone of the city airport areas such as airport police station, Narayanpur police station, Baguiati police station, Nalban fishery office, fish market, No. 4 Bheri (fishery) at Nabapally, Goltala, Westside Pavilion, and Nicco Park under the jurisdiction of Bidhannagar South police station, he added.

Some of the other areas where the order applies are Sector ll and CJ Block under the jurisdiction of Bidhannagar East police station area, Jatragachi, Sulunguri, Promodgarh and Jyotinagar under New Town police station area, the officer said.

It also covers areas such as City Centre-ll, Akankha, Nawabpur, Noapara, Shrachi, Kadampukur, Jatragachi, Sulanguri, Eco Park, and others) under Eco Park police station area, he said. PTI SCH MNB