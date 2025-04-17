Kolkata Police chief visits violence-hit Bhangar, says situation ''absolutely peaceful''

Kolkata, Apr 17 (PTI) Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma on Thursday visited parts of Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district, days after it was rocked by violence during protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, and asserted that the situation was “absolutely peaceful” in the area.

Supporters of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) and policemen had clashed on Monday during the protests, leading to several injuries and torching of multiple police vehicles.

Verma, accompanied by senior officials, toured the Bhojerhat area on the Basanti Highway.

“The situation is absolutely peaceful now,” he told reporters.

The senior police officer also inspected the CCTVs installed along a section of the highway.

"Such incidents happen in particular situations and the police initiate prompt action. However, one incident doesn't reflect the overall situation at the ground level. There is no tension right now in the area and the situation is normal. We are alert and vigilant," Verma said.

A total of 17 people have so far been arrested for their alleged involvement in the Bhangar violence, officials said. PTI SUS RBT