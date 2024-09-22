Kolkata Police Commissioner visits sergeant injured during August 27 march

Kolkata, Sep 22 (PTI) Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma on Sunday visited a sergeant who was injured on August 27 in alleged violence during a march to Nabanna, the state secretariat, called by a citizen's organisation to protest the rape-murder of a doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Police sergeant Debasish Chakraborty suffered an eye injury near Eden Gardens here when a mob allegedly indulged in brick batting, nearly seven kilometres away from the state secretariat Nabannna.

"He is recovering, I spoke to Debasish and his family," Verma said after visiting him at his home in Howrah.

The commissioner said that it will take some time before Chakraborty rejoins duty after full recovery, adding that the progress is "good".

Verma took charge as Kolkata Police Commissioner on September 17 after the Mamata Banerjee government replaced Vineet Goyal, which was one of the demands of agitating junior doctors seeking justice for the woman medic. PTI AMR RG