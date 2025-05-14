Kolkata Police constable held for 'involvement' in over Rs 2-crore robbery in moving taxi

Kolkata, May 14 (PTI) A Kolkata Police constable was on Wednesday arrested for his alleged involvement in the loot of Rs 2.66 crore from two employees of a private firm while they were travelling in a taxi in Entally area here, an officer said.

The robbery took place on May 5 around 11.45 am when the two employees of a private foreign exchange company took a taxi from S N Banerjee Road to deposit the money in a state-run bank in the Park Circus area.

Constable Mintu Sarkar with the Special Task Force (STF) unit of Kolkata Police was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday, he said.

Earlier, the officer had said that an assistant sub-inspector was arrested for his alleged involvement in the robbery.

"The constable had planned the entire robbery. We have arrested him," the police officer said, without elaborating.

The employees of the company had claimed that two unidentified persons had got inside the taxi after forcing the driver to stop near Kamardanga, following which they escaped with the money.

The detective department of the Kolkata Police started an investigation after receiving a complaint.

With the arrest of the constable, six persons have so far been apprehended, including a staff of the firm, in connection with the robbery, police said.

Further investigation is underway.