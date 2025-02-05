Kolkata: Police guard's body with bullet injury found on court premises, probe underway

Kolkata, Feb 5 (PTI) The body of a police guard with a bullet injury was found on the premises of a civil court in Kolkata’s Dalhousie area on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The case is being probed from all angles, including suicide and murder, they said.

“The body of Gopal Nath, in his 30s, was found on a chair near the ground floor staircase of the City Civil Court building around 7 am. He had a bullet injury on the forehead,” a senior police officer said.

“It is likely that he may have shot himself with his 9mm service pistol, which was found lying beside his body... We have begun a probe and it will look into all possible angles,” the officer said.

The police guard was reportedly suffering from depression for some time, he said.

“The CCTV footage has been sought and senior police officers, personnel of the detective department and forensic teams are at the spot,” he added.

A case has been lodged with the Hare Street Police Station, and the guard's body was sent for post-mortem procedures. PTI SCH RBT