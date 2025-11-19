Kolkata Police nab suspect linked to spate of taxi thefts

Kolkata, Nov 19 (PTI) The police registered three taxi theft cases at Bhowanipore police station in Kolkata within a week and arrested one person on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in stealing one of them, a senior officer said.

The three thefts were reported between November 10 and 16, and complaints were lodged on November 10, 15 and 16, he said.

"The taxis in the first two cases were found abandoned on Manoharpukur Road and Mahim Halder Road. CCTV footage was examined and sources deployed to trace the suspect," he said.

On Wednesday, the police intercepted a man on Kali Temple Road who identified himself as Rajkumar Sardar from Joynagar in South 24 Parganas district and residing in Kolkata.

"During questioning, he provided information about the location of the taxi stolen on November 16. Police recovered the vehicle from Gurupada Halder Street," he said.

Further investigation indicated that Sardar is also linked to a taxi theft reported at Tollygunge police station on November 11. PTI SCH NN