Kolkata Police redraw jurisdiction boundaries of five police stations

Kolkata, Nov 2 (PTI) The Kolkata Police have redrawn the jurisdiction boundaries of five police stations, marking a fresh realignment of responsibility zones, an officer said on Sunday.

The order expanded the jurisdiction of Alipore and Park Street police stations, reducing the boundaries of New Market, Watgunge, and Ekbalpur police stations, he said.

The redrawing of jurisdiction boundaries was implemented on Saturday, following a directive issued on Friday by the West Bengal Home Department.

Kolkata Police have a total of 91 police stations under its jurisdiction. PTI SCH ACD