Kolkata Police set up roadside kiosks, standby buses for Gangasagar pilgrims

Kolkata, Jan 7 (PTI) Kolkata Police has set up roadside kiosks to provide tea, drinking water and food to pilgrims travelling to Gangasagar by road while making arrangements for standby buses to ensure that their journey is not disrupted, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

Police have also kept additional buses ready at Thakurpukur in the city's southern fringes so that pilgrims can continue their onward journey in case vehicles in which they are travelling break down.

"Senior officers at Lalbazar recently instructed officers-in-charge of all police stations to take steps to ensure the safety and convenience of Gangasagar pilgrims," the officer said.

"Pilgrims travelling mainly via Diamond Harbour Road through Behala and Thakurpukur are being guided with road markings for smoother movement. The kiosk is providing water, dry food, biscuits and tea to pilgrims," he elaborated.

Medical kits have also been kept at the kiosks, which will be manned round-the-clock by police personnel, he added.

"Arrangements have also been made for first aid and for taking pilgrims to hospitals if required," the policeman said.

"Our officers are maintaining constant coordination with South 24 Parganas and Diamond Harbour district police for smooth movement of the pilgrims," he added.

Meanwhile, sadhus and pilgrims have begun gathering at the Maidan.

Police are maintaining continuous surveillance to ensure security, communal harmony and to prevent the spread of rumours on social media.

The annual Gangasagar Mela is scheduled to be held on Sagar Island from January 12 to 15 at the confluence of River Ganga and the Bay of Bengal.

Pilgrims offer puja at the Kapil Muni temple after taking the holy dip at the confluence.