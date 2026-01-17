Kolkata Police SI accused of molesting domestic help at home

Kolkata, Jan 17 (PTI) A sub-inspector (SI) of Kolkata Police allegedly molested a domestic help at his residence in South 24 Parganas district, an officer said on Saturday.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred when no other family members were present at the house, he said, adding that the survivor has alleged that she was also threatened with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

"The woman, a resident of the Narendrapur police station area, stated that she had been employed as a domestic help at the SI’s residence through an agency a few days ago," the officer said.

In her complaint, the survivor alleged that the SI hugged her from behind and attempted to outrage her modesty when other family members were not present at the house.

The victim has claimed that she protested immediately, following which the accused allegedly threatened to falsely implicate her in a theft case.

"She has also alleged that she was forced to write something on a blank sheet of paper," he added.

After the incident, the woman left the SI's residence and was reportedly traumatised. Initially, she did not approach the police out of fear.

However, she later lodged a complaint via email at the Narendrapur police station, following which an investigation was initiated.

The complainant has further alleged that she has been receiving continuous threats since the incident.

No official statement was available from Kolkata Police in connection with the alleged incident. PTI SCH RG