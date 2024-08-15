Kolkata Police slammed for threatening Barkha Dutt even as city burns

New Delhi: The Kolkata Police faced criticism on Thursday for their response to a crime scene incident, with many users expressing frustration over the police's focus on threatening legal action against those spreading unverified news instead of addressing the actual perpetrators.

The sentiment was one of disappointment and concern over the police's priorities and effectiveness in handling the situation.

Kolkata Police threatened Mojostory founder Barkha Dutt with legal action in response to her post on X claiming the crime scene of doctor rape-murder case at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital was vandalised at midnight.

“Crime of Scene is Seminar Room which is intact and has not been touched. Don’t spread fake news. We will take legal action,” said Kolkata Police quoting Dutt’s post on X.

After the vandalism during midnight protest by doctors at the R G Kar hospital, Dutt wrote, “What is happening at this hour in #Kolkata is absolutely Insane. The emergency room at #RGKarCollege where the rape and murder took place has been destroyed by a violent mob. Multiple doctors I’ve spoken to say “the police did nothing to help us”.”