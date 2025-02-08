Kolkata Police STF arrests 3 persons with arms, ammunition

Kolkata, Feb 8 (PTI) The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police arrested three persons from the Burrabazar area here along with arms and ammunition, an officer said on Saturday.

The three persons from Uttar Pradesh were moving in a car with arms and ammunition on Friday night when police arrested them, the officer said.

"One 9mm semi-automatic pistol, a 7mm semi-automatic pistol, four empty magazine and 17 rounds of ammunition have been seized from the car. The three persons are from Uttar Pradesh and arrested under the Arms Act," the police officer said.

A case has been filed in the STF police station, he said, adding that the accused persons would be produced before the court on Saturday. PTI SCH RG