Kolkata Police STF arrests 8 with arms, ammunition

Kolkata, Apr 24 (PTI) The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police on Thursday arrested eight members of a gang following the seizure of firearms and ammunition from their possession in Anandapur area here, an officer said.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the sleuths of the STF along with Commando force of the force intercepted the gang proceeding to commit a crime with firearms, he said.

"During the operation, eight persons were detained from Basanti Highway under Anandapur police station jurisdiction limits when they were on their way to commit the crime," the officer said.

Three firearms, two 7.65 mm semi-automatic pistols, one single-shot gun, two magazines, 13 rounds of 7.65 live ammunition and three rounds of 8mm ammunition were seized, he said.

"One dagger and one long commando knife were found in the car and the bike in which they were travelling," he said. PTI SCH RG