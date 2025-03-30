Kolkata Police STF detain 2, seize 10 improvised firearms

Kolkata, Mar 30 (PTI) The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police on Sunday detained two persons in the Anandapur area here after 10 improvised firearms were seized from their possession, an officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, police detained the two persons, -- a man from Hooghly district and a woman from Burdwan -- following the seizure of the firearms recovered from the bag they were carrying, he said.

"Upon further search, one single-shooter firearm was recovered from the possession of the woman," the officer said.

A case under appropriate sections of the law has been registered at the STF police station and the duo would be produced in the court on Monday, he added. PTI SCH RG