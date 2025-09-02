Kolkata Police stops military truck for reckless driving, day after army dismantled TMC stage

Kolkata, Sep 2 (PTI) Kolkata Police on Tuesday intercepted a military truck for alleged reckless driving, a day after the army dismantled a stage erected by the TMC to protest alleged atrocities on Bengali-speaking migrant workers in BJP-ruled states.

The incident took place around 11 am in front of the Writers' Building, a senior police officer said.

"The vehicle was moving at such a high speed that it could have led to a major accident while negotiating a turn. Kolkata Police commissioner Manoj Verma's vehicle was trailing the truck," the officer said.

The truck, carrying both soldiers and officers, was escorted to Hare Street police station, the officer said, adding that a case has been registered under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Army officials, however, denied any wrongdoing, stating that the vehicle was stopped by police just as it was taking a turn near the Writers' Building. They maintained that no traffic rules were violated. PTI SCH MNB