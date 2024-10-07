Kolkata police sub-inspector arrested in woman civic volunteer molestation case

Kolkata: A sub-inspector of Park Street police station here was arrested on Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman civic volunteer, a senior officer said.

The sub-inspector, who had been "closed" (benched) by Kolkata Police, was taken into custody following a departmental inquiry conducted by the Detective Department.

"He has been arrested. Since the matter is under investigation, not much can be shared at this time," the officer said.

The incident allegedly occurred around 1.10 AM on October 5, when the woman civic volunteer was called to the restroom on the fourth floor of the police station.

She has been serving at Park Street police station since her appointment in 2017.

The victim had allegedly submitted her complaint to senior officials at Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar, as well as to the DC South's office, after her initial complaint was not accepted by Park Street police station.