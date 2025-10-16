Kolkata Police to deploy advanced breath analysers to curb drunk driving ahead of Diwali

Kolkata, Oct 16 (PTI) To crack down on drunk driving ahead of the festive season, Kolkata Police will deploy 50 advanced breath analyzers across the city, a senior officer said on Thursday.

These upgraded devices are aimed at making roadside checks more effective and tamper-proof.

The rollout comes just before Diwali, with other major celebrations like Kali Puja, Christmas, and New Year approaching. The festive season typically sees an uptick in alcohol consumption, especially during late-night festivities, and often, a corresponding rise in road accidents.

"To prevent such incidents, police teams will be conducting naka-checking at key locations throughout Kolkata, using the new devices as part of their enforcement drive," the senior police officer told PTI.

Elaborating further on the development, the police officer said, unlike older models, the new breath analysers come with built-in memory capable of storing up to 10,000 test records.

"Each entry logs the date, time, alcohol level, vehicle number, and the officer's identity, all secured with password protection. Officers can also sign digitally on the touchscreen interface, creating a clear, verifiable record that can stand up in case of a legal dispute. Too often, we've seen intoxicated drivers later deny any wrongdoing," he said.

"These devices will help us maintain solid digital evidence, no room for confusion, no room for tampering," the IPS officer said.

The compact, lightweight devices, weighing under 300 grams, are equipped with advanced sensors and a 3.2-inch LCD screen. They're designed to register alcohol levels quickly, even from a light exhalation at close range, he said.

"The results appear in just 10 seconds, allowing traffic personnel to act promptly on the spot," the officer said, adding that a budget of Rs 22 lakh for the procurement, with the devices to be distributed among 26 traffic guards across the city.

While most traffic units already have breath analysers, many of the existing models are outdated or lack the accuracy and data protection features of the new ones, he said.

At a time when the festive mood extends well beyond Durga Puja and into the year-end celebrations, Kolkata Police say the move is a necessary step to ensure public safety. The hope is that technology, paired with strict enforcement, will serve as both a deterrent and a safeguard against drunk driving. PTI SCH RG