Kolkata Police to deploy around 2,000 police personnel for Christmas, New Year celebrations

Kolkata, Dec 24 (PTI) Kolkata Police has put in place elaborate security arrangements across the city ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations, with special emphasis on Park Street and adjoining areas that are expected to witness heavy footfall, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

Around 2,000 police personnel will be deployed during the festive period, including 10 deputy commissioners, 25 assistant commissioners, 27 inspectors and 250 sub-inspectors, he said.

Additional forces will be stationed in the Park Street-Dharmatala belt to ensure effective crowd control and prevent any untoward incidents, the IPS officer said.

"Our priority is to ensure that people can celebrate the festival in a safe and orderly manner. Adequate manpower has been deployed, and senior officers will be on the ground to supervise arrangements," the officer told PTI.

He said traffic regulations will be enforced depending on crowd density, with restrictions likely to be imposed in the Park Street area from 4 pm onwards on December 25, 26 and 31.

Security has also been tightened at all major entry points to the city, with intensified naka checking and police patrolling in areas such as Dhola Bridge, Shyambazar, the Howrah-Burrabazar connector, Diamond Harbour Road, Ekbalpur and around Red Road, he said.

"Surveillance has been stepped up at shopping malls, cinema halls, Metro and railway stations, nightclubs and bars," he added.

"Checks are being carried out at strategic locations to prevent any security breach. We are also keeping a close watch on sensitive and high-footfall areas," another senior officer said.

As part of the security plan, 15 watchtowers have been set up at key locations across the city, including five in Park Street area alone.

Quick Response Teams (QRTs) have been kept on standby to deal with emergencies, he said.

Women officers from Kolkata Police's 'Winners' team will be deployed, and plainclothes personnel will be present in crowded areas.

"Any emergency will be dealt with swiftly. Our teams are fully prepared," he added.

Citizens have been advised to contact Kolkata Police headquarters at Lalbazar control room or dial 100 in case of any emergency. PTI SCH MNB